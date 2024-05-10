What's Great in Dayton: May 10 - 16, 2024

The City Mercantile: The City Mercantile is an open-air market featuring vintage-inspired home goods, boutique clothing, plants, live music, and food trucks. Go to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds today or Saturday.

Donate blood: If you want to donate some blood on Saturday, go to the Epiphany Lutheran Church on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville. Spots are available from 8am to noon.

Deconstructing Colonialism: Also Saturday there is an event examining Deconstructing Colonialism at Wright State in the Student Union, 9am to 12:30pm. There is no cost.

Vintage cars on display: If you like to look at, and chat with, experts of old English automobiles go to the British Transportation Museum. This is behind the Montgomery County Job Center. It's the annual Brits at the Museum Car Show. It’s Saturday from 9am to 3pm and admission is free.

Downtown Dayton Housing Tour: The Downtown Dayton Housing Tour is also on Saturday. This is an open-house style event; start your tour at any of the tour sites or at one of the information stations found on the map. You’re also encouraged to visit an Urban Amenities Fair on Courthouse Square, chat with “Resident Experts,” participate in free supplemental walking tours and more! You can check out a variety of homes in a variety of styles and locations. It is 1 to 5pm.

The Outdoor Farmers Market is back: The Outdoor Farmers Market is back at the 2nd Street Market. Many more local growers, artisans and more are now available. They will be there through the end of October. It's Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm.