What's Great in Dayton: May 3 - 9, 2024

WYSO Presents: Tonight WYSO is presenting: Music in Ohio. Three bands: Snarls from Columbus; Jess Lamb & The Factory with Siri Imani from Cinci; and Dos.Grandiose from right here in Dayton. Go to The Brightside…doors open at 7 and the bands begin at 8.

The Outdoor Farmers Market is back: The Outdoor Farmers Market is back at the 2nd Street Market. Many more local growers, artisans and more are now available. They will be there through the end of October. The MayFair Plant Sale is also at the 2nd Street Market this weekend. Plants offered include annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, and vegetables. It's Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm.

Art on the Playground: Art on the Playground is on Saturday. You and the kids in your life can create colorful masterpieces with sidewalk chalk or natural objects found in the gardens. Go to the Habitat Environmental Center in Kettering from 11am to 3pm.

Kettering Children's Choir Spring Concert: On Sunday is the Kettering Children's Choir Spring Concert. It's at the Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church at 3:30pm.

The Centerville Taco Trail: The Centerville Taco Trail is this entire month. Taco enthusiasts pick up a stamp card from any participating restaurant. And if you complete the Taco Trail by the end of the month, you will get an exclusive tshirt.

Golf for young people: Junior Golf Clinics and PGA Junior League is in the Community Golf Course and is designed to introduce and foster a love for golf among young enthusiasts aged 6-15. Register now for the programs' start in June.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.

