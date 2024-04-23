Go back in time with this 1994 TV report on Dayton’s rock scene

The goatees! The soul patches! The ball caps! The angst! Welcome back to 1994, when every other dude you knew was trying to start a rock band. Dayton was no different, how could they be when they actually had rock bands break big like The Breeders and Guided by Voices? In the early ‘90’s, the Miami Valley was a hotbed of potential star talent.

Below is a WDTN report about the rock scene in ‘94. Two bands are profiled in the video piece: Tim and Cage. In fact, a few of these faces you may recognize if you are a true Dayton-area local music-head.

Did you see a friend of yours in the video? A classmate? A neighbor? A former bandmate? If you did, give me the details at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

