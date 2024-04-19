What's Great in Dayton: April 19 - 25, 2024

Burger Fest: The Burger Fest has all things burgers from classic to wild variations. It’s at Mother Stewart's Brewing in Springfield tonight, 5 to 9pm.

Seinfeld in person: Jerry Seinfeld is here in Dayton TONIGHT at the Schuster Center. There are two shows, at 7 and 9:30pm.

Sugar Maple Festival: The Sugar Maple Festival is in Bellbrook. There's live music, a dog show, a 5K race, face painting, carnival rides, craft vendors, a parade and more. It's tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Earth Day in Dayton's Inner East: The Inner East Dayton Earth Day is Saturday, noon to 4pm. Check out Pink Moon Goods, Made Ceramic Art Studio, Fifth Street Brewpub, Gem City Catfé, the Dayton Society of Artists, The Local 937 diner and more.

The Villain's Ball: Later on Saturday is the Villain's Ball. Dance into a world of intrigue and mischief which include live music and dancing, open aircraft, elusive artifacts, costume contest, trivia and more diabolically delightful activities. Go to the Air Force Museum, 6 to 10pm.

ARTeBRATION: On Sunday is ARTeBRATION, a one-of-a-kind family fun festival that celebrates the vibrant world of creativity. A must-visit for art enthusiasts and families. There's something to inspire and captivate everyone. Go to Front Street, 11am to 4pm.

Golf for young people: Junior Golf Clinics and PGA Junior League is in the Community Golf Course and is designed to introduce and foster a love for golf among young enthusiasts aged 6-15. Register now for the programs' start in June.

Rediscovered Radio: Women's Voices, Women's Music in the WYSO Archives: There's a new six-episode podcast series celebrating the work of women musicians and radio hosts in different stages of WYSO’s history.