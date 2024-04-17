Prince funked out Ohio in this 1983 concert

It’s rare that I get jealous, but it happens. I’m super jealous of anybody who got to see Prince in the 1980’s, especially the early ‘80’s. I’m wildly envious of anyone who saw him in Ohio. His Purple Badness put on a show in Toledo, Ohio on February 26, 1983. From listening to it, he did his usual amazing job of performing live (Prince was known as a legendary live performer). He was in the Glass City because it was a stop for his 1999 Tour. In the show, he played a combo of songs mainly from two of his early ‘80’s albums: Controversy and 1999. The 1999 album, which was released on October 27th, 1982, was a big deal by the time this concert hit Toledo, which meant this show had to be a hot ticket.

I’ll let you rock along to the audio of the show below.

Do you think the crowd dug and owned copies of the 1999 record? I’d say “Hell yeah!”. I soooo wish I had a time machine. I would’ve been the first in line for the show.

Man.

Were you there at this concert? Were you fortunate to see Prince in his prime? If you saw the show, contact me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

