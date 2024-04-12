Listen back to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s 1970 Cincinnati concert
The legendary Canadian rocker and his Los Angeles, California based backing band played a show in Cincy on February 25, 1970. Young and Crazy Horsehave made 15 albums together since 1969. Crazy Horse have had a crazy career away from Young; they’ve had 14 members of the band in total since its inception.
Below is a video (that plays audio) of the Cincinnati concert.
You can see the setlist of that night’s show here. Also, you can see an artifact from the concert below.
Are you a fan of Neil Young & Crazy Horse? Did you rock out at the concert in 1970? If you did, rap with me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.