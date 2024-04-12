© 2024 WYSO
Listen back to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s 1970 Cincinnati concert

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT

The legendary Canadian rocker and his Los Angeles, California based backing band played a show in Cincy on February 25, 1970. Young and Crazy Horsehave made 15 albums together since 1969. Crazy Horse have had a crazy career away from Young; they’ve had 14 members of the band in total since its inception.

Below is a video (that plays audio) of the Cincinnati concert.

You can see the setlist of that night’s show here. Also, you can see an artifact from the concert below.

Image courtesy of discogs.com.

Are you a fan of Neil Young & Crazy Horse? Did you rock out at the concert in 1970? If you did, rap with me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
