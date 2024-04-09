Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Boss TV commercial for ‘Born in the U.S.A.’

One of the most popular albums of all time from one of the most legendary artists of all time once had a pretty cool television ad. In 1984, a commercial for Born in the U.S.A, Bruce Springsteen’s biggest selling album, dropped one week before for its June 4 release date.

From watching the commercial, you get the sense that Columbia Records knew that Born in the U.S.A. had massive hit potential. They were correct in thinking so. The album became a mega-smash in the legendary Summer of ‘84, selling 17 million copies in the U.S. alone, and dropping seven Top 10 singles on Billboard’s pop chart. As a kid, (I was 11 years old when Born was released), as today’s kids would say, I was ‘outside’ in ‘84. This album, along with Prince’s Purple Rain, was the one you couldn’t get away from if you tried…It was everywhere. The album's radio singles, the album’s iconic album cover, the album itself, it all became a part of America’s very DNA.

Below is the TV spot for the LP.

Man, the memories.

