Air Supply Soft rocked Columbus, Ohio in 1982

Are you ready for the gnarly, raw, turbo charged thrashing of…Air Supply? Prepare to Yacht Rock, my friends. The Australian rock duo played a show in Columbus, Ohio at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on July 15th, 1982. I joked about these guys in my earlier sentences, but they’ve had eight top-five hit songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in their long career. Not many bands/acts can make that same claim. And, I dare you to not sing along to the hooks of their biggest hits…you’ll be compelled to.

Below is a video (of an audio performance) of the Columbus concert.

“Even the niiiiights are better, now that we’re here tog–”. See, I couldn’t help myself. I bet you couldn’t either after playing the video. That’s the cosmic power of Air Supply.

Did Air Supply melt your heart at this Columbus show in 1982? If they did, tell me all about it at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

