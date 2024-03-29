© 2024 WYSO
The Osmonds sing Motown at the 1972 Ohio State Fair

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT

Ogden, Utah’s own The Osmonds drove teens crazy in Columbus, Ohio for two straight days in 1972. On August 28 and 29, the superstar family group performed two shows each day at the Ohio State Fair. For more details and eyewitness accounts of these shows, you can fan out over here. To watch the Osmond boys perform a capable medley of Motown classics, you can watch the video below.

If you really dug/dig The Osmonds, you can experience an entire show from the fair by watching this longer video.

Were you an Osmonds super-fan? Did you go see them at the Ohio State Fair in 1972? If you did, tell me about your experience via email at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
