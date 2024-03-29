The Osmonds sing Motown at the 1972 Ohio State Fair

Ogden, Utah’s own The Osmonds drove teens crazy in Columbus, Ohio for two straight days in 1972. On August 28 and 29, the superstar family group performed two shows each day at the Ohio State Fair. For more details and eyewitness accounts of these shows, you can fan out over here. To watch the Osmond boys perform a capable medley of Motown classics, you can watch the video below.

If you really dug/dig The Osmonds, you can experience an entire show from the fair by watching this longer video.

Were you an Osmonds super-fan? Did you go see them at the Ohio State Fair in 1972? If you did, tell me about your experience via email at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.