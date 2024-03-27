Songstress. Survivor. Future star. Arianna Holiday.

It’s not always that you get an artist who has the important ingredients for potential stardom. Talent. Charisma. Vision. Charm. When you come across someone who has these traits, you can’t help but to let the world know that you have (especially in my line of work). So, I’m busting out the bullhorn for Arianna Holiday.

Holiday is a gifted vocalist. She has a naturally soulful and powerful voice. She also has a unique visual style, and an irreverent, self aware, sexy charm.

Holiday is also a brain tumor survivor.

It’s obvious that Holiday has a tale to tell. After talking to her for this interview, I can confirm that she does, and it’s a saga.

Greg Simms Jr (Gs): Who is Arianna Holiday? Tell us all about yourself.

Arianna Holiday (AH): I am a music artist, DJ, and brain tumor survivor. I use my music to tell my story, raise awareness, and inspire change. I am Sicilian American with class and a whole lot of sass!

GS: How long have you been a professional singer?

AH: Until May 2023, I was just an occasional karaoke singer. I released my first song, “I AM THE STORM” (produced by The Lost Order), a few hours before I had brain surgery [for a tumor] on May 22, 2023. A couple weeks later, my good friend VIPeach and I recorded a demo for our song “Runaround Stu”. I told her my goal was to have my first performance by the end of the year. She invited me to perform with her in July. I was not even close to ready - but it wasn’t brain surgery! I spent the next three weeks investing in myself while VIPeach taught me how to promote and perform. By the time I stepped on stage as Arianna Holiday for the first time, nobody could believe that was my first show. I still had surgical packing stuck in my nose from surgery but nothing was stopping me!

GS: How has post-tumor life been for you? Has it affected your daily life? Your art? Your live performances?

AH: I am so blessed for my experience. Had I not lost my ability to do everything else I loved, I would have never turned to music. I still miss powerlifting and hiking, but music makes me happier than anything else. My mental health is the best it has ever been. I never knew how much the tumor was impacting my mental health until it was gone. That change was almost immediate.

Physically, I am struggling. I am very tired and I still deal with memory loss and migraines. I have a rare neurovascular condition called Erythromelalgia that became worse after surgery. It is also known as “burning man syndrome” because it causes affected areas to become burning hot - as if I’m actually on fire. There is no cure and no effective treatments. I’ve been told not to stand for more than 15 minutes and to limit physical activity. I keep my house between 61-65 degrees at all times to reduce my flare ups. Certain light bulbs can cause flare ups as well. I am blessed to have a very supportive group of friends who help me carry all of my equipment whenever I perform or DJ. Somehow, I’ve never had a flare up while singing. Music is magic.

My art has been impacted in the best way. I create with purpose. This experience has unlocked a lot of passion that I channel into my music. I use my art to advocate for others like me and inspire change in the American medical system. I’ve had hundreds of people reach out with similar experiences. Several people have told me that my story is the reason they found their brain tumors. This lets me know I’m in the right lane.

I never performed until after brain surgery. I used to get the worst stage fright before singing karaoke. Something magical happened the first time I stepped on stage as Arianna Holiday. I had zero fear and zero pain. I have not had stage fright since. Sometimes I wish I could dance and move around more but I am blessed I am still able to stand and walk.

GS: You have an upcoming live show. Tell me about it.

AH: May 18th [is the] first annual BRAINS Zombie Prom with live music benefitting the National Brain Tumor Society. The event will begin at 3PM with special effects makeup artists in front of Clash and vendors throughout the Oregon District from 3-7PM. The Zombie Prom with live music will be held at the Oregon Express. The doors will open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7. I personally booked each artist for this event and there will be all different genres of music. I am so thankful for the owner, Laura, for allowing me to have the show there. I love the fact that their kitchen will be open until midnight. They have the best pizza! I am also extremely thankful for my friend Mary, the owner of Clash, who has booked almost all of the vendors and has helped me organize everything. Pre-sale tickets are available online now and will also be available at Clash starting March 17th for $10. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The timing of this event is extra special because it is four days before the one year anniversary of my brain surgery, May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and I will also be releasing my album around that time.

GS: You have a new album dropping soon. What are the details about it?

AH: I have not picked an official release date for my album yet. I will be releasing it on or before the BRAINS Zombie Prom on May 18! I have a few potential names for my album. Right now, I am leaning towards Brainstorm. It will include songs inspired by my journey. Some of the songs were written and/or recorded before surgery. I’m curious if people will be able to tell which songs came before and after.

GS: What are your future plans, and what is your ultimate goal as an artist?

AH: My ultimate goal is to make enough as an artist to leave my day job within the next 1-5 years. I would love to perform at the Schuster Center and the Levitt Pavilion in the near future!

In addition to being a music artist, I enjoy DJing events, booking artists, and promoting shows. I look forward to the day I’m able to dedicate more time to what I am passionate about. Music has the ability to change the world in ways words alone cannot. I will continue to creatively share my life experiences in order to raise awareness, inspire others like me, and inspire change in the medical system.

I appreciate everyone who took the time to read my story. I look forward to seeing you all at my upcoming shows. Let this be your reminder that “every day is a Holiday.”

