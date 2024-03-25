The 2024 Tiny Stacks concert series will feature Frank Calzada and Friends, MelinaMarie and more
This year marks the third outing for the Tiny Stacks music series, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library and the International College of Broadcasting (ICB). With support from Friends of Dayton Metro Library, the series is made up of free family-friendly concert experiences in local library branches.
This year's lineup is:
- May 16: Frank Calzada & Friends at Electra C. Doren
- June 20: Mark Joshua at Miamisburg
- August 8: The Nautical Theme at Brookville
- September 12: Electrified Melons at Wilmington-Stroop
- October 24: Melina Marie at Huber Heights
All concerts start at 6pm. Learn more about the Tiny Stacks series at: https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/tinystacks/