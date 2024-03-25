The 2024 Tiny Stacks concert series will feature Frank Calzada and Friends, MelinaMarie and more

This year marks the third outing for the Tiny Stacks music series, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library and the International College of Broadcasting (ICB). With support from Friends of Dayton Metro Library, the series is made up of free family-friendly concert experiences in local library branches.

This year's lineup is:



May 16: Frank Calzada & Friends at Electra C. Doren

June 20: Mark Joshua at Miamisburg

August 8: The Nautical Theme at Brookville

September 12: Electrified Melons at Wilmington-Stroop

October 24: Melina Marie at Huber Heights

All concerts start at 6pm. Learn more about the Tiny Stacks series at: https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/tinystacks/