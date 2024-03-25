© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2024 Tiny Stacks concert series will feature Frank Calzada and Friends, MelinaMarie and more

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:32 PM EDT
Tiny Stacks Logo
www.daytonmetrolibrary.org

This year marks the third outing for the Tiny Stacks music series, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library and the International College of Broadcasting (ICB). With support from Friends of Dayton Metro Library, the series is made up of free family-friendly concert experiences in local library branches.

This year's lineup is:

  • May 16: Frank Calzada & Friends at Electra C. Doren
  • June 20: Mark Joshua at Miamisburg
  • August 8: The Nautical Theme at Brookville
  • September 12: Electrified Melons at Wilmington-Stroop
  • October 24: Melina Marie at Huber Heights

All concerts start at 6pm. Learn more about the Tiny Stacks series at: https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/tinystacks/
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicDayton Metro Library
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt