Terence Trent D’Arby’s debut album was AMAZING. Here’s its 1987 TV commercial.

A long time ago, there was an unfairly handsome, galactically talented singer out of England by way of Orlando, Florida named Terence Trent D’Arby. For a few years in the 1980’s, it looked like he was going to rule the world. His debut album, Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby, was an instant smash that gave us two classic Top 5 hits. If ever a singer was a first round pick, it was D’Arby. Legend has it, his labelmate and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was really nervous about D’Arby encroaching on his turf. That’s how massive D’Arby’s potential was.

Then, as quickly as he exploded on the global scene, D’Arby vanished from it. It was a slow, puzzling disappearance. A terrible follow up album, too many years away from the mainstream, and a name change dimmed D’Arby’s once white hot star. To show you just a little of the magic he had, check out the video below of the television ad for his first album.

Man, what could have been.

So, did you buy and play the Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby cassette over and over in your Walkman in 1988? If you did, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

