Cyndi Lauper's debut album became an 'Unusual' 80s hit

Before Madonna became a household name, there was another young woman wit a unique voice and fashion sense whose debut album dropped in 1983. Her name was Cyndi Lauper, and her first, breakout album was the eventually massive She’s So Unusual.

If you were marooned on a desert island, or born after 1990, you may not know about the impact of Unusual. The album dropped six Top 10 Billboard singles, of which four all made Billboard’s Top 5 grouping. The first single, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," reached the number two spot on the pop charts and became a modern anthem for women across the world. The album’s second release, "Time After Time," reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 40 chart and became an instant radio and prom classic. You can check out the videos to both singles below in the 1984 television commercial for Unusual.

She’s So Unusual sold 6 million copies in America alone and became a Gen X listening staple since its release. Calling it one of the most important debut albums of all time is not a stretch…it’s just a cool, rad fact.

Did you buy She’s So Unusual in the ‘80’s? Let me know at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

