Yellow Springs' The Wrong Elevator Band always lands on the right floor

There are cover bands everywhere, including the Miami Valley. But, there aren’t many of them who have diverse and/or unusual makeups.

One collective that does is the Yellow Springs based Wrong Elevator Band. The band's personnel is a mix of older women and men (that configuration can and does change. More on that later). Their choice of music and the way they perform it is also innovative. Check out these video samples below.

I spoke to lead singer Cheryl Levine and bassist Julie Phipps about their band.

Greg Simms Jr. (GS): Who is The Wrong Elevator Band? What kind of music do you play?

Cherl Levine and Julie Phipps (CL and JP): Who are we? What day is it? What floor are we on? The Wrong Elevator is a core of three musicians (electric bass, baritone ukulele & percussion,) who share the stage with a revolving roster of soloists and others. We are known for our vocal harmonies and interesting interpretations of familiar songs. We love the idea of getting on the Elevator and expecting that you are going to a well-known destination, only to find that you’re in a completely different place — and that you love it. We play an eclectic mix, from pop to rock to folk. Through the years we have experienced personnel changes, but we always land on the right floor. Even when it’s wrong it’s right!

GS: How did the band form?

(CL and JP): The original members started in a band called Where’s Stephen? That band got wiped out by Covid, and some of the members reformed in a smaller group who could practice outside on porches during lockdown. When all the gears were polished up again, we started doing gigs. We were a house band for the Springfield-based Market Bar, which is unfortunately now out of business. We also started playing at one of our favorite venues, the YS Emporium Wines and the Underdog Cafe.

GS: Your band's make-up, your ages and genders, is notable. Do you think it's important to/for your band? If so, how is it important?

(CL and JP): We didn’t intend to get old or to be the genders we are, that was a happy accident. More seriously, we enjoy a mix of voices and generations because we all have something to say and the creative process of reworking old favorites is our motivation. We’ve played Super Freak like a slow ballad and we’ve rapped to Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked, although our bassist isn’t proud of that.

GS: Where do you all play, and how often?

(CL and JP): We had been playing at Nowhere in Particular, Cabinet of Curiosities in Kettering; we just played at the Emporium in February and we’ve done Porchfest in Yellow Springs a handful of times. Our sound guy says that with the Elevator out for repairs, we end up playing once a quarter. We hope to do more.

GS: What's the fandom like for The Wrong Elevator band?

(CL and JP): We have the BEST fans. We have a core of best friends that are musically savvy, creative and appreciative listeners who follow us around as if they have nothing better to do. They see us through the breakdowns and celebrate the unusual and surprising stops along the way. We have also had a ton of feedback from a diverse audience that our song selections are great.

GS: What are the future plans for the band?

Right this minute we are having some personnel changes but hope to continue to make music together for a long time.

GS: How can your loyal and potential fans keep tabs on you and contact you?

The Wrong Elevator Band maintains a Facebook page; check us out! Like us and follow us! We can always fit more friendly faces on the Elevator. How could it be wrong if it feels so right?