George Clinton’s funky 1981 Dayton, Ohio concert

Many summers ago, on July 1st, 1981, the legendary George Clinton and his band/collective the P-Funk All Stars (aka Parliament-Funkadelic) put on a concert at Hara Arena. For more info on this specific show and the actual setlist, you can go here. If you want to see video from that night, you can check it out below.

Looks like the show was fantastic. I would’ve loved to have been there. Let me clarify, technically, I could have gone to the show. I was alive in 1981. Thing is, I was 8 years old. It would've been awkward for everybody had I attended the event. I would’ve liked going to the show as an adult…that would have been a blast.

Did you go to this show in 1981? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

