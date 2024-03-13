© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

George Clinton’s funky 1981 Dayton, Ohio concert

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT

Many summers ago, on July 1st, 1981, the legendary George Clinton and his band/collective the P-Funk All Stars (aka Parliament-Funkadelic) put on a concert at Hara Arena. For more info on this specific show and the actual setlist, you can go here. If you want to see video from that night, you can check it out below.

Looks like the show was fantastic. I would’ve loved to have been there. Let me clarify, technically, I could have gone to the show. I was alive in 1981. Thing is, I was 8 years old. It would've been awkward for everybody had I attended the event. I would’ve liked going to the show as an adult…that would have been a blast.

Did you go to this show in 1981? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture MusicFunk Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
