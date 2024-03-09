Airwaves: Neil Young’s Awesome DAYTON based 1984 concert film

Shout-out to the amazing local filmmaking giant Steven Bognarwho brought this item to my attention. In 1984, legendary movie director Hal Ashby created a Neil Young (an equally legendary rock singer/songwriter) concert movie…that was filmed in Dayton, Ohio. The concert went down at Hara Arena and was filmed on September 18th, 1983.

In the film Solo Trans, Dayton is mentioned a bunch of times, including in a semi-skit in the 54:00 minute mark of the video below. Solo Trans is a mash-up of concert footage and skit shorts, and our town is mentioned in these sections also. You can check out the vid below.

Solo Trans has been out of print for years, but, as you can see above, the film lives on via digital video and Young’s own webpage. If you’re a Young fan, this movie is a treat. If you love Dayton, this film is a treasure.

Do you, dear reader, know of any media that’s Dayton-centric? If so, talk to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.