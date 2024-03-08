Songs That...make you fall in love

More accurately, this article could be titled “Songs That Make You Feel Like You Want To Fall In Love”. But, that’s a mouthful to say and a lot to type, so we’ll go with the present title. All in all, you get my drift. There are some songs that are so well done, that get the experience of falling in love and being in love so incredibly well that they may inspire you to consider starting a relationship. These cuts may actually unthaw your cold, dead heart. Below are the tunes that I feel are the ones that can bring out the raging romantic out of almost anyone. If you have your own amorous songs that you dig, give me a holler at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

Prince - Adore

Quite possibly the best love song of the last 50 years. Families were created by this cut.

Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud

There’s a reason the music video to this song has 3 billion views and counting. This (the song and video) is a heart melter.

Commodores - Three Times A Lady

An amazing tribute to lasting love.

Ronan Keating - When You Say Nothing At All

When you can just look at someone and fall, that’s special. So is this tender, touching song.

New Edition - Can You Stand The Rain

The first true Gen X R&B super-ballad. This song dominated proms and weddings for years. No matter how many times you hear it, Rain melts you…no matter where you are. I dare you to not sing this at the top of your lungs in your car.

Jeff Buckley - Everybody Here Wants You

A sexy ode to the person who takes your breath away.

The Temptations - My Girl

Quite possibly the best love song ever made. You know the chorus, even if you don’t consciously know the words. What’s even crazier? Think about how hearing this song makes you feel. My Girl is a cheat code to the human heart.

Keith Urban - Kiss a Girl

This song was one of my guilty pleasures when it dropped years ago. The light and bouncy feel of the song makes you think about the giddy side of falling in love. It makes you think that falling love...is kinda amazing.

It sure can be.