Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Billy Joel again…with a 1980 ‘Glass Houses’ spot

I know. This is my third Billy Joel television album article. What do you want me to say? The guy was prolific in the late ‘70s and early ‘80’s. And super popular. So popular that Columbia Records once again put the pedal to the metal for promotional efforts for Joel’s seventh album, Glass Houses, an example being the TV spot below.

Between promotions like this and Joel’s superstar status at the time (and fantastic songs/albums), Glass Houses became another smash in Joel’s legendary discography. Houses sold seven million units and gave us Joel’s first top single on Billboard’s pop chart, "It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me." Billy Joel’s amazing run of hit LP’s wasn’t over in 1980, he still had some classics to drop in the coming years. However, his 1977 to 1980 run was/is one of the best in American history, and I’m glad we’ve got all kinds of media to prove it.