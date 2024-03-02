Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Billy Joel’s ‘52nd Street’ album TV spot

After the success of “The Stranger'' album, Billy Joel was white hot. Columbia Records, Joel’s music label, knew it too, which is why they properly promoted his follow up LP, “52nd Street”. Columbia dropped a spiffy television spot for the album. You can watch it below.

The album topped Billboard’s album chart in 1978, the year it was released. Three singles from the LP became radio hits. “52nd Street” continued Joel’s crazy hit streak while selling seven million copies. It’s amazing what happens when a label gets behind its stars and pushes them with promotional muscle. Hint,hint, all of you current music industry execs.