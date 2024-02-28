© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: Linda Ronstadt’s 1983 magic ‘What’s New’ promo

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST

Back in 1983, Linda Ronstadt took a huge gamble when she dropped her “What’s New” album. She was one of the biggest pop/rock stars in the world at the time, so when she decided to create an LP of big band pre-rock songs, it raised more than a few eyebrows.

Well, Ronstadt had the last laugh. Her risk of an album became a huge hit that sold three million copies in America alone. It also inspired other artists to tackle Great American Songbook tunes in the years to come. Below is a great television commercial for “What’s New”.

Did you buy this album in 1983? Did you dig it? If so, shoot me your thoughts at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
