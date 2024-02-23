Songs That...boost your self-esteem

All of us at some point will have our confidence shattered. Our self-esteem vaporized. Something will or has happened that will break our hearts, and possibly even our souls. Sometimes, the bounce-back from a life event is pretty fast. Or, it can go the other way and take some time before we feel like ourselves again in order to move forward. In some instances, you may never be the same person you were before.

Below are a few tunes that can help you feel good, period. They may not make you whole again after listening to them, but they may motivate you to pick up the pieces. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

Prince - Baby I'm a Star

All that matters is that you think that you are awesome.

Kelly Clarkson - Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)

Great song. Fantastic message.

James Brown - I Got You (I Feel Good)

The song is about being in love. But the song’s hook and vibe make you…feel good. Great, actually.

Pink - Perfect

A war cry of a self-love song.

Pharrell Williams - Happy

You may be sick of this song, but that’s because we all played it to death. That’s how much this cut made us feel great.

Irene Cara - Flashdance (What a Feeling)

The O.G. empowerment song. You don’t need to be a Gen X’er for this tune to kick you in the feels.

Christina Aguilera - Beautiful

Possibly the most impactful self-empowerment song of the last 50 years. This song has actually saved lives. Maybe it can save yours.

The Notorious B.I.G. - Juicy

This cut isn’t really about self-esteem. But it is about wishing for a better life and then attaining it. And the nutshell message of the song is feeling good about that accomplishment. What’s important is getting through the muck and reaching that other side. That’s how you win. Don’t stay in the muck, decide to crawl. And nod your head to Biggie while you do it.