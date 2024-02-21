© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The beloved ‘80s Jim Croce album commercial 

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 21, 2024 at 11:08 AM EST

Disclaimer. I’d never known about Jim Croce until this television commercial for The Very Best of Jim Croce album dropped in the early ‘80s. I, like many Gen X kids, was immediately fascinated by the songs that were played during the commercial. Especially “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown”. I was also, like others of my generation, shocked when I was told that Croce died at the age of 30 from a plane crash. He’d just become really famous and successful right before he was killed.

Through the years, this commercial would pop up, and then I’d hear a few of Croce’s songs on Adult Contemporary radio stations in the 1980s and 1990s. Each time, I’d get happy that I was enjoying a Croce tune, and then I’d get sad, knowing his ultimate fate. Now that I’m older, I smile way more than I used to when it comes to Croce’s songs, because he left us a hell of a catalog. I also beam because I remember the times I’d sing along to the commercial below, line for line. A long dead folk rock musician’s television spot still has me in a headlock.

Only Bad, Bad Jim Croce could do that.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
