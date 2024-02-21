Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The beloved ‘80s Jim Croce album commercial
Disclaimer. I’d never known about Jim Croce until this television commercial for The Very Best of Jim Croce album dropped in the early ‘80s. I, like many Gen X kids, was immediately fascinated by the songs that were played during the commercial. Especially “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown”. I was also, like others of my generation, shocked when I was told that Croce died at the age of 30 from a plane crash. He’d just become really famous and successful right before he was killed.
Through the years, this commercial would pop up, and then I’d hear a few of Croce’s songs on Adult Contemporary radio stations in the 1980s and 1990s. Each time, I’d get happy that I was enjoying a Croce tune, and then I’d get sad, knowing his ultimate fate. Now that I’m older, I smile way more than I used to when it comes to Croce’s songs, because he left us a hell of a catalog. I also beam because I remember the times I’d sing along to the commercial below, line for line. A long dead folk rock musician’s television spot still has me in a headlock.
Only Bad, Bad Jim Croce could do that.