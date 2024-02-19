© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The Bee Gees dropped a groovin’ 1979 album commercial

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST

In 1979, no act on the planet was as big as The Bee Gees. If anyone says otherwise, they’re lying. If you want proof, Google search it, or just ask your dad, or your grandfather. The Brothers Gibb were a force in the late ‘70s, and so was their last big album, “Spirits Having Flown”. The album dropped after the titanic smash “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack (they had the most successful songs on that album), so the entire world was waiting for it. “Spirits” didn’t disappoint, as the album sold four million copies in the United States, as well as having all three of the singles released from the album reach the top spot on Billboard’s pop single chart.

Below is a TV commercial for the “Spirits” album.

If you’re a Baby boomer, you’ll remember this television spot. If you’re an early stage Gen Xer, you’ll probably remember it too. Both generations can agree that The Bee Gees were once…cool. And that’s groovy.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.