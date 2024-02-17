Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: The Beastie Boys’ ‘Ill Communication’ TV 1994 commercial

Yup. I’m back with the Beasties. In the early 1990’s, they were on a roll, creatively and commercially. Their 1992 album Check Your Head was a hit, so it was assumed that LP’s follow-up, Ill Communication, would be, too. The assumption was correct, as Ill became a smash that sold three million copies. The album/experience also gave us classic songs and videos like the legendary "Sabotage." That vid is also used in the album’s television commercial that aired on MTV when the album dropped. Check out the lunacy and genius below.

This is such a Gen X commercial. Creative, irreverent, funny, and brilliant. That also describes The Beastie Boys and…Gen X the demographic. Long live this forgotten but important part of the American story.