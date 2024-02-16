Songs That…get you through a breakup

We’ve all had breakups. And, they can hurt…badly. I’ve had my heart smashed because of a breakup. It wasn’t easy to get over. And that’s the thing, we can all heal from the end of a relationship, it just takes some work. Healing isn’t easy, but it’s worth it.

Music helped me work through my rough dissolution. I know it can help you too. Below is a collection of great songs that can help heal your heart. Besides, you gotta get crackin’. Summertime’s coming. You can’t be a sad sack when the sun’s out.

Adele - Someone Like You

A masterclass in retaining your dignity while your heart is shattering.

Deon Estus - Heaven Help Me

A semi-obscure ‘80s hit that perfectly nails the feeling longing for someone you can’t have…because they’re no longer yours.

The Beatles - Yesterday

One of the most beautiful and devastating songs ever made about lost love.

George Michael - One More Try

What happens when you do try love after a heartbreak?

Usher - U Don't Have To Call

What happens when you embrace being single?

The Pretenders - Brass In Pocket

This song has nothing to do with breakups. But, the message of this song is about confidence. Feeling yourself. And that’s what you’ll need to get your mojo back post-heartbreak.