DPAA reveals upcoming season of ballet, orchestra, opera shows

Tickets are now on sale for the newly announced Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2024-2025 season of programs.

The Alliance — which combines the Dayton Ballet, Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera — will showcase the classic Broadway musical South Pacific, the opera powerhouse Aida, a brand-new production of The Nutcracker and more.

Next season's programming choices were shared by Artistic Directors Kathleen Clawson of the Dayton Opera, Neal Gittleman with Philharmonic Orchestra, and Brandon Ragland of Dayton Ballet.

A Masterworks Series program will celebrate Gittleman’s 30th year as Artistic Director and Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic.

“There are many great things about being a combined ballet, opera and orchestra arts organization, and one of the best is how we can combine the arts in our learning programs,” Gittleman said.

Gittleman added that the DPAA Artistic Directors have created a season designed to inspire, move, and entertain audiences from opening weekend in September through their last performance in June with fabulous performances of great works spanning through past centuries to modern times.

“You can tell the research, the work, that these three artistic directors have done for this artistic season," Board member Barabra O’Hara told the audience gathered for the announcement at the Schuster Center. "And it’s a wonderful, wonderful display of the performing cultural arts in our Dayton community.”

New and renewal subscriptions are on sale now.

Composed packages include Ballet, Opera, Masterworks, Rockin’ Orchestra, SuperPops, and the Family series.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances:

