Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Equipment Pointed Ankh, Fritz Pape and SOS Lightshow bring experimental atmosphere in the latest installment of The Outside Presents

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:24 PM EST
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-27.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Fritz Pape on stage at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-1.jpg
Evan Miller interviews Fritz Pape on stage at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-6.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-3.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-9.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-7.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-10.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-15.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-13.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 33  — Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, Februar
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-11.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-16.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-17.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces Equipment Pointed Ankh at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-19.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Equipment Pointed Ankh at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-23.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-21.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-26.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-28.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-29.jpg
Liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-31.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-32.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-37.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-34.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-38.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-35.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-33.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-41.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-42.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-39.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-40.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-43.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-48.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 33  — The Outside Presents Feb2024-49.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

Saturday, February 10, 2024 marked the second installment of The Outside Presents, a free concert series that aims to connect local audiences with experimental music artists from around the Midwest. The series is presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, and is curated by host and assistant music director Evan Miller.

The concert took place at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College and featured Louisville-based electronic/psych/avant-pop group Equipment Pointed Ankh and Cincinnati-based modular synthesist Fritz Pape. Visuals were by Dayton's SOS Lightshow

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.

