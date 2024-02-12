Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.
Photos: Equipment Pointed Ankh, Fritz Pape and SOS Lightshow bring experimental atmosphere in the latest installment of The Outside Presents
1 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-27.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-1.jpg
Evan Miller interviews Fritz Pape on stage at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-6.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-3.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-9.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-7.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-10.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-15.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-13.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 33 — Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, Februar
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-11.jpg
Fritz Pape performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-16.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-17.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-19.jpg
Evan Miller introduces Equipment Pointed Ankh at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-23.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-21.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-26.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-28.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-29.jpg
Liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-31.jpg
SOS Lightshow creates visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-32.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-37.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-34.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-38.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-35.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-33.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-41.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-42.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-39.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-40.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-43.jpg
Equipment Pointed Ankh performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-48.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 33 — The Outside Presents Feb2024-49.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, February 10, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Saturday, February 10, 2024 marked the second installment of The Outside Presents, a free concert series that aims to connect local audiences with experimental music artists from around the Midwest. The series is presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, and is curated by host and assistant music director Evan Miller.
The concert took place at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College and featured Louisville-based electronic/psych/avant-pop group Equipment Pointed Ankh and Cincinnati-based modular synthesist Fritz Pape. Visuals were by Dayton's SOS Lightshow
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.