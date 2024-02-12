Photos: Equipment Pointed Ankh, Fritz Pape and SOS Lightshow bring experimental atmosphere in the latest installment of The Outside Presents

Saturday, February 10, 2024 marked the second installment of The Outside Presents, a free concert series that aims to connect local audiences with experimental music artists from around the Midwest. The series is presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, and is curated by host and assistant music director Evan Miller.

The concert took place at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College and featured Louisville-based electronic/psych/avant-pop group Equipment Pointed Ankh and Cincinnati-based modular synthesist Fritz Pape. Visuals were by Dayton's SOS Lightshow

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.

