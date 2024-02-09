What's Great in Dayton: February 9 - 15, 2024

Library sale: This afternoon there are hundreds of paperbacks, children’s books and AV materials for sale. Go to the Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Avenue in Centerville until 6:30pm.

Adventure Summit: Today and Saturday is THE ADVENTURE SUMMIT. Check out an outdoor adventure expo with lots of demonstrations, clinics and competitions. It opens at 5 until 9:30pm today, and Saturday it’s 9am to 7pm. Go to the Wright State University Student Union. There is no cost.

Witches, birds, you and me: There is a current exhibition titled: plucked: rumors about witches, birds, you and me. On Saturday you can go and see it and bring along your children and they can make & take an artwork Dutoit Gallery which is in the Front Street Art Gallery, 3rd Floor, 2 to 5pm.

Valentine Gala Musica: From 6 to 9pm on Saturday is Valentine Gala Musica. Dayton's Chamber Choir are featuring songs of love and romance as well as dinner, dessert, and a silent auction. It’s at The Engineer's Club in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Record Fair:The Dayton Record Fair is Sunday. Thousands of new and used records, CDs, tapes, and music memorabilia are available. There are lots of vendors plus DJs spinning records throughout the day. Go to Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering noon to 5pm.

In Their Footsteps: The International Peace Museum has a new exhibit In Their Footsteps. It shows the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King.

Seeking young talent: The 2024 Young Talent Search is now open. This search is for all classical musicians and vocalists 18 and younger.