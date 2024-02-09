Songs that...get you through a bad time

I think we can all agree that music is an amazing part of all of our lives. It’s the fabric of our day to day existence. Pretty much every minute of our days is set to tunes. When we wake up: music from our phone or we’re humming it. When we drive to work: music in our car. When we get to work: music in the office. Ditto for the drive home. Music is everywhere.

Music also helps us…exist. It can make us feel better. It can help us focus. It can help us let loose. Today, I want to focus on songs that can help you get through bad times. Times that are dark. Heavy. Filled with sadness. Whatever the unfortunate reason, we all have suffered through some gnarly time periods. But, there are tunes out there that can help ease the pain of whatever you may be going through. Below are some of my favorite cuts that can get you through a bad time:

The Beatles - Let It Be

An all time anthem.

The Beatles - Hey Jude

You’re shocked that The Beatles have two songs on this list?

Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come

A heavy song, but helps for heavy times.

Soul II Soul - Keep On Movin'

Worked for me since high school.

Simon & Garfunkel - Bridge Over Troubled Water

You have no soul if this doesn’t do it for you.

Kanye West - Through the Wire

Forget 2024 Kanye. 2004 ‘Ye dropped this love letter to everybody in The Struggle. It still helps me.

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

This ‘80s standard is immortal. Feel its power, and feel better.