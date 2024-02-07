© 2024 WYSO
Rock ‘N’ Roll TV: ABBA drops ‘The Album’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST

The Swedish pop supergroup once released an album titled…ABBA:The Album. I guess when you sell a ton of records like ABBA has, you can call your albums whatever you want. In their 1970’s heyday, the group’s albums were really popular and they sold tons of them, like this one which moved over one million units in the United States.

Below is a very bubbly TV commercial for the album that came from the United Kingdom, where this album also did big business. It’s also where two of the album's singles went to number one.

Like I said, bubbly. And nothing’s wrong with that. Google ABBA’s sales figures. That bubbly stuff works.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
