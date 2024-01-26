Soundtracking the Cinema: Saturday Night Fever

Where do I start with the movie soundtrack that could be considered the biggest and best of all time? A soundtrack that kicked a niche dance culture into mainstream overdrive? A soundtrack vaporized the world (I was four years old when this album took off. It was pandemonium.)? A soundtrack that was the companion to an equally iconic (and problematic) hit film? A soundtrack that has sold 16 million copies in the United States, and 40 million globally? A soundtrack that dropped four singles that all became number one hits on the pop charts?

I can say that the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack was one of the craziest experiences in America in 50 years. The music from the soundtrack, the disco craze it turbocharged, the iconic Bee Gees songs, the movie itself, and the star of the movie, John Travolta, being white hot at the time created a mania that only a handful of IP’s since have come close to. The soundtrack caused a cultural brushfire that didn’t burn out for nearly two years.

I can also post the soundtrack that became an instant classic. An album that became embedded in America’s DNA. I’m gonna do that and bow out with the words. Groove to the tunes below, and remember when a movie about a kid from New York who just wanted to dance caused a multi-media revolution, and most importantly, compelled you to boogie.