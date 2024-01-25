© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Talent: Bury Us All

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:42 AM EST

When someone, or a group of someones has it, you know it. You can see it, you can hear it..you can feel it. You’ll experience all of those things when you hear the music of the Dayton based band Bury Us All.

This Metalcore outfit makes really impressive music. Their sound is tight, and they thrash. Check out the thunder for yourselves:

Full disclosure. I dug all of Bury Us All’s songs. I’m not the biggest metal fan, but nearly every genre of music done well gets my attention. This band knows who and what they are and they do that very well. I don’t know what the market looks like for metal in 2024, but these guys could transcend any genre barriers that would stand in their way if they blew up. Special acts tend to do that.

Bang your head and rock out to Bury Us All on all major streaming services. Support…local… talent.
