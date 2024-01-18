Miami Valley Music Talent: Sadbox

Who and what is the Dayton, Ohio rock band Sadbox? In their words:

"Sadbox plays original rock music. Their music is filled with delightful hooks and melodies. Passion and love for all music is what drives this Dayton 5 piece band.”

Their self description is accurate. This group’s music has a pleasant alterna-pop/college rock sound. They would be at home at any modern rock festival, and they could also get spins on most alternative rock stations and streaming playlists. If you are curious about Sadbox’s sound, you can hear them hereand here.

You all know the drill. Support local music.