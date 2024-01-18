© 2024 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Sadbox

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
contributed

Who and what is the Dayton, Ohio rock band Sadbox? In their words:

"Sadbox plays original rock music. Their music is filled with delightful hooks and melodies. Passion and love for all music is what drives this Dayton 5 piece band.”

Their self description is accurate. This group’s music has a pleasant alterna-pop/college rock sound. They would be at home at any modern rock festival, and they could also get spins on most alternative rock stations and streaming playlists. If you are curious about Sadbox’s sound, you can hear them hereand here.

You all know the drill. Support local music.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
