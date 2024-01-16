Soundtracking the Cinema: Footloose

Footloose the movie is a Gen X superclassic. Footloose: Original Soundtrack of the Paramount Motion Picture, may even be more of a superclassic. Five of the seven songs released from the album in 1984 get tons of radio spins in 2024. The soundtrack has lived on in a way the movie hasn’t (the movie is blast and nearly endlessly rewatchable, relax.). Somebody bought nine million copies of the album since its release.

The singles that came from the album were mostly smashes. Two of them became number one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. These cuts were:

“Footloose”…

…and “Let’s Hear It for the Boy.”

The full soundtrack itself hit the number one spot at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 chart in April of 1984, and stayed there until June. The Footloose film didn’t do too badly either, it became a surprise hit in ‘84, grossing $80 million at the box office. All things Footloose have danced their way into American hearts, and have kept us dancing for decades. That is legendary.