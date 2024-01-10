Soundtracking the Cinema: Flashdance

Don’t make that face. Forty years ago, Flashdance was actually an important movie. It was the first time an American film from a major studio was created with an MTVaesthetic. Translation: Flashdance looked like a two hour music video. This was actually a good thing, since MTV was the hottest cultural movement of its day in 1983 (the year Flashdance was released). Flashdance’s appropriation of MTV’s flavor (quick cut scenes, pop/rock songs blaring in many of those same scenes, and plenty of sexy shots of the actors looking cool or dancing…often with fantastic looking hair.) and the success of the film (it grossed over $200 million worldwide) made it clear that a new kind of modern movie could be made. It also helped to create a monster soundtrack. The album Flashdance: Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture was as much of a hit as the movie. The album sold six million copies and spawned two monster hit singles.

The first song that dropped from the soundtrack was Flashdance… "What a Feeling," from the late, great Irene Cara.

The second cut was "Maniac," from Michael Sembello.

Cara’s "Flashdance" became a smash that stayed at the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for six weeks. Sembello’s "Maniac" also went to number one on the same chart for two weeks. The impact of the Flashdance soundtrack went beyond its sales. It was hugely popular with young people, and seismically huge with younger women. It’s since become a big part of the 1980s experience and a classic with late stage Baby Boomer and Gen X women. Flashdance was a modern day fairy tale, and the Flashdance: Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture album was its magic.

