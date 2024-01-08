Soundtracking the Cinema: Pretty Woman

The Pretty Woman movie has been a beloved one for decades. The soundtrack hasn’t done so badly either. The Pretty Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack gave us three Top 40 hits, one of which made it all the way to the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Since the album’s release in 1990, it’s sold three million copies (nine million worldwide).

The soundtrack’s biggest hit, and the song that became the top song in the country in June 1990 was "It Must Have Been Love" by Roxette:

The second most successful single from the album (which gave us a classic video) was "King Of Wishful Thinking" by Go West:

The actual first single released from the Pretty Woman soundtrack, was "Wild Women Do" by Natalie Cole:

The soundtrack was and is a great companion to the Pretty Woman film. Both have the same upbeat and sexy vibe and charm that drove audiences and listeners wild in the Spring of 1990. Since then, the Pretty Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the songs released from it have become deserved classics. As I wrote earlier in this article, that ain’t so bad.