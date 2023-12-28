Flashback Jams: “Le Freak” boogies to the top of the charts 45 years ago

Chic’s song Le Freak was the number one song on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts on the week of December 23, 1978. The legendary disco/funk band dropped a mega-smash with Le Freak. Not only did the song stay at the top spot for two weeks, it jumped back to that slot three different times. Le Freak would end up selling 7 million copies.

In the years since its initial release, Le Freak has become a super-classic. Only iconic songs get selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry. Its popularity long transcended the disco craze, and is arguably as strong as it was in ‘78. Play that song anywhere right now and let the first three words ring out…and get ready to see somebody gettin’ down.

