Miami Valley Music Talent: Mt. Analogue

Podcaster. Shaman. Composer. These are just a few descriptions of the multi-hyphenate that is Dayton, Ohio’s Mt. Analogue. The talented and eccentric music producer is a creative dynamo whose content is…unique, to say the least:

I forgot to add “brilliant”, because that’s what Mt. Analogue’s music is. His lo-fi-bare bones-but actually kinda complex-sound quickly stands out from most stuff that’s out here on our favorite streaming apps. Also, his messages of love and self empowerment/love are actually uplifting.

Don’t sleep on this homegrown Gem City genius. Start streaming Mt. Analogue’s music now, and let’s send this blazing talent to the stratosphere.