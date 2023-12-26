© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Mt. Analogue

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published December 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST
contributed

Podcaster. Shaman. Composer. These are just a few descriptions of the multi-hyphenate that is Dayton, Ohio’s Mt. Analogue. The talented and eccentric music producer is a creative dynamo whose content is…unique, to say the least:

I forgot to add “brilliant”, because that’s what Mt. Analogue’s music is. His lo-fi-bare bones-but actually kinda complex-sound quickly stands out from most stuff that’s out here on our favorite streaming apps. Also, his messages of love and self empowerment/love are actually uplifting.

Don’t sleep on this homegrown Gem City genius. Start streaming Mt. Analogue’s music now, and let’s send this blazing talent to the stratosphere.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.