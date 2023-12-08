What's Great in Dayton: December 8 - 14, 2023

Season's Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret: At this experience you relax with friends, laugh with family, grab a seasonal cocktail, and “mail” your song requests to Santa. This show is at the PNC Arts Annex now through Sunday at 7:30pm.

Solstice Poetry Reading: The Solstice Poetry Reading is tonight right here in Yellow Springs. The theme is “Grounded." You will hear poems inspired by natural places similar in geography and spirit to those that ground us. It's at Vernet Ecological Center Auditorium, 7 to 9pm

Holiday films for kids: There are films for kids this month. Saturday's pick is HOME ALONE. It screens at 11am (doors open at 10:15) at the Neon. Tickets are first-come first-serve.

Dayton Tuba Christmas: Dayton Tuba Christmas is Saturday, 2pm, at The Greene in Beavercreek. There are 25 or more euphonium, baritone, and tuba players doing lots of Christmas songs.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker: On Sunday you can see THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER. This is a holiday mash-up for the whole family. The Victoria Theatreat 2 or 7:30pm.

Celebrate with Kettering Children's Choir: CELEBRATE! is a Holiday performance by The Kettering Children's Choir. This is Sunday, 3:30pm at the Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Driving through a winter wonderland: When you are driving on Main Street in downtown Dayton tune your radio to 95.1FM. Experience an interactive drive-thru light show choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes. It starts at 5pm.

