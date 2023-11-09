Miami Valley Music Talent: Arin Ray

Believe it or not, there are a number of Ohioans who currently have major music label deals. One of them is Cincinnati native Arin Ray. The young R&B singer is signed to Interscope Records (and Marathon Musiq), the home of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ari Lenox. You can count on Ray to be on that list soon.

I should say sooner than later, because when the word gets out about his latest EP, Phases III, Ray should blow up. Phases is a great album. You can check it out for yourself via the link posted earlier. Or, you can go to this YouTube playlist. Ray has been making music for a while, as well as making his way in the entertainment industry. He’s been a contestant on televised music competitions, and even made songs for blockbuster movies. He’s a veteran as a young man. If you don’t have time to click on the links I’ve posted, below are a few of his latest music videos.

R&B isn’t dead, and neither is the hustle of Ohio creatives. Arin Ray is on his way…to stardom. Get on the ground floor, now