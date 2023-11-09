© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Arin Ray

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST

Believe it or not, there are a number of Ohioans who currently have major music label deals. One of them is Cincinnati native Arin Ray. The young R&B singer is signed to Interscope Records (and Marathon Musiq), the home of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ari Lenox. You can count on Ray to be on that list soon.

I should say sooner than later, because when the word gets out about his latest EP, Phases III, Ray should blow up. Phases is a great album. You can check it out for yourself via the link posted earlier. Or, you can go to this YouTube playlist. Ray has been making music for a while, as well as making his way in the entertainment industry. He’s been a contestant on televised music competitions, and even made songs for blockbuster movies. He’s a veteran as a young man. If you don’t have time to click on the links I’ve posted, below are a few of his latest music videos.

R&B isn’t dead, and neither is the hustle of Ohio creatives. Arin Ray is on his way…to stardom. Get on the ground floor, now
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.