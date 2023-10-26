Tickets are on sale now for Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live on Wednesday, November 22 at Victoria Theatre

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 over 25 local musicians will take the stage at Victoria Theatre for this year's performance of Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live. This Thanksgiving tradition is a recreation of The Band's final 1976 concert that was documented by Martin Scorsese in the film, The Last Waltz.

Proceeds from the concert benefit WYSO.

Tickets are available via the DaytonLive box office Purchase Tickets

The original Last Waltz concert marked a turning point in rock and roll and featured seminal performances from Bob Dylan, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris and Neil Young, who were among the many artists joining The Band on stage at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

Since 2013, local musicians have mounted a Dayton-based recreation of the Last Waltz, performing at a variety of venues around the region.