Tickets are on sale now for Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live on Wednesday, November 22 at Victoria Theatre

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published October 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
Corn Photography

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 over 25 local musicians will take the stage at Victoria Theatre for this year's performance of Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live. This Thanksgiving tradition is a recreation of The Band's final 1976 concert that was documented by Martin Scorsese in the film, The Last Waltz.

Proceeds from the concert benefit WYSO.

The original Last Waltz concert marked a turning point in rock and roll and featured seminal performances from Bob Dylan, Dr. John, Emmylou Harris and Neil Young, who were among the many artists joining The Band on stage at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

Since 2013, local musicians have mounted a Dayton-based recreation of the Last Waltz, performing at a variety of venues around the region.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
