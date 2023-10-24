Miami Valley Music Talent: Tiana Dean

The subject of today’s article is based out of Cincinnati. Now, I know that reading the title of this piece, you may be confused as to why I haven’t modified the title/headline of this article, and why I’m writing about an artist from another city. Well, 1. It would be too much of a hassle to change the title, and 2. Tiana Dean, the pop/R&B singer I’m introducing you to, is special enough for exceptions. Dean is an artist in the SZA/H.E.R. mode, but she does have her own strong voice and sound. Not only that, but Dean possesses an easy charisma that you can hear in her music and see in her music videos. You can check out her newest single Feelings and her recent EP Dear Diary here. If you want to view her impressive music videos (for singles she’s released), they’re all on her YouTube channel.

I don’t know anything about Dean’s management team, but if they know what they are doing (and by the look of Dean’s content and social media presence, they do) then they should have her at the precipice of stardom really, really soon. Check out the visual for Feelings below.