Photos: Dayton Music Fest 2023 featured over 30 artists on three local stages. See our photos from Friday night

October 20 and 21, 2023 marked the 19th outing for Dayton Music Fest. This year's festival featured over 35 local bands, singer songwriters, MCs and DJs performing at three local venues: Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's and Trolley Stop.

The festival also marked the return of Poster-Tastic, an exhibition of local gig posters curated by "Gladgirl" Shelly Hulce.

Friday night performers included: BRLY, DR CYCLE, Life in Idle, New Old Fashioned, Moontemple, Seth Gilliam & The Fake News, Heather Redman & The Reputation, Cooley the Curator, NO Balance, Motel Faces, Marijuana Johnson, Pseudonym with DJ Pluto, K Carter, Tracy Perkins, Achilles Tenderloin, Michael Tomlinson, Novena, Nautical Theme, and Harold Hensley.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured both nights of the event. Look for day two photos later this week here on wyso.org