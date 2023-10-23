© 2023 WYSO
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Photos: Dayton Music Fest 2023 featured over 30 artists on three local stages. See our photos from Friday night

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
1 of 53  — DMFday1-88.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
2 of 53  — DMFday1-1.jpg
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
3 of 53  — DMFday1-3.jpg
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
4 of 53  — DMFday1-2.jpg
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
5 of 53  — DMFday1-5.jpg
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
6 of 53  — DMFday1-6.jpg
BRLY performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Poster-Tastic show at the Yellow Cab Gallery for Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
7 of 53  — DMFday1-13.jpg
Poster-Tastic show at the Yellow Cab Gallery for Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Poster-Tastic show at the Yellow Cab Gallery for Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
8 of 53  — DMFday1-12.jpg
Poster-Tastic show at the Yellow Cab Gallery for Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
9 of 53  — DMFday1-15.jpg
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
10 of 53  — DMFday1-16.jpg
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
11 of 53  — DMFday1-17.jpg
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
12 of 53  — DMFday1-19.jpg
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
13 of 53  — DMFday1-21.jpg
DR CYCLE performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
14 of 53  — DMFday1-24.jpg
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
15 of 53  — DMFday1-23.jpg
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
16 of 53  — DMFday1-25.jpg
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
17 of 53  — DMFday1-28.jpg
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
18 of 53  — DMFday1-31.jpg
Life in Idle performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
19 of 53  — DMFday1-33.jpg
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
20 of 53  — DMFday1-37.jpg
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
21 of 53  — DMFday1-38.jpg
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Cooley the Curator at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
22 of 53  — DMFday1-41.jpg
Cooley the Curator at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
23 of 53  — DMFday1-40.jpg
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
24 of 53  — DMFday1-39.jpg
NO Balance performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Michael Tomlinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
25 of 53  — DMFday1-44.jpg
Michael Tomlinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
26 of 53  — DMFday1-53.jpg
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
27 of 53  — DMFday1-52.jpg
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
28 of 53  — DMFday1-54.jpg
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
29 of 53  — DMFday1-56.jpg
Motel Faces performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
30 of 53  — DMFday1-60.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
31 of 53  — DMFday1-62.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
32 of 53  — DMFday1-64.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
33 of 53  — DMFday1-65.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Novena performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
34 of 53  — DMFday1-70.jpg
Novena performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Novena performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
35 of 53  — DMFday1-73.jpg
Novena performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
36 of 53  — DMFday1-76.jpg
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
37 of 53  — DMFday1-77.jpg
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
38 of 53  — DMFday1-78.jpg
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
39 of 53  — DMFday1-82.jpg
Marijuana Johnson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
40 of 53  — DMFday1-85.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
41 of 53  — DMFday1-86.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
42 of 53  — DMFday1-89.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
43 of 53  — DMFday1-90.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
44 of 53  — DMFday1-91.jpg
Seth Gilliam & The Fake News performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
45 of 53  — DMFday1-93.jpg
Attendees at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
46 of 53  — DMFday1-96.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
47 of 53  — DMFday1-98.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
48 of 53  — DMFday1-100.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
49 of 53  — DMFday1-103.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
50 of 53  — DMFday1-106.jpg
Heather Redman & The Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
K. Carter performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
51 of 53  — DMFday1-108.jpg
K. Carter performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
K. Carter performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
52 of 53  — DMFday1-111.jpg
K. Carter performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
TINO joins K. Carter at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
53 of 53  — DMFday1-118.jpg
TINO joins K. Carter at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie

October 20 and 21, 2023 marked the 19th outing for Dayton Music Fest. This year's festival featured over 35 local bands, singer songwriters, MCs and DJs performing at three local venues: Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's and Trolley Stop.

The festival also marked the return of Poster-Tastic, an exhibition of local gig posters curated by "Gladgirl" Shelly Hulce.

Friday night performers included: BRLY, DR CYCLE, Life in Idle, New Old Fashioned, Moontemple, Seth Gilliam & The Fake News, Heather Redman & The Reputation, Cooley the Curator, NO Balance, Motel Faces, Marijuana Johnson, Pseudonym with DJ Pluto, K Carter, Tracy Perkins, Achilles Tenderloin, Michael Tomlinson, Novena, Nautical Theme, and Harold Hensley.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured both nights of the event. Look for day two photos later this week here on wyso.org

Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
