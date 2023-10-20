What's Great in Dayton: October 20 - 26, 2023

Fall Book Sale: The Centerville Library on West Spring Valley Road is having its Fall Book Sale today and Saturday. Thousands of books in pristine condition are available.

Dayton Music Fest: The annual Dayton Music Fest is in the Oregon District tonight and Saturday. In its 19th year Dayton Music Fest is hosting over 35 acts at The Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's Bar, and The Trolley Stop.

Halloween at the Air Force Museum: On Saturday there's a day of trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed activities at the USAF Museum, 10am to 3pm. Look for Troops & Treats.

Fall Family Adventure: Come to Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark on Saturday to learn how animals and plants change during fall. You’ll enjoy games, crafts, face painting and a yummy marshmallow roast. Hear wonderful tales from a storyteller, enjoy live music, a magician, meet MetroParks' Animal Ambassadors to learn the secrets of spiders and stroll through the beautiful gardens. Refreshments provided. It's 4 to 7pm.

Oakwood History Tour: On Sunday at the historic Woodland Cemetery there’s an Oakwood History Tour from 12:30 to 4pm. There is an admission fee for this.

Songs of Ecstatic Praise: Also on Sunday a Songs of Ecstatic Praise. An afternoon of joy and exaltation including music from the Renaissance, Baroque, and 20th century. Performed with the Bach Society Chorus, it’s at the Kettering Adventist Church, 4 to 5:30pm.

Make a difference at MetroParks: The Five Rivers MetroParks Make a Difference Day will be on Saturday, October, 28 from 9am to noon, and you can register online now. Go to: metroparks.org/make-difference-day/