© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Miami Valley Music Talent: Colton James

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
contributed

There’s a substantial concentration of Americana, folk, and country & western artists based in southern Ohio. What’s fascinating is that so many of them are good, really, really good. Our section of the state is a hotbed of real talent, so it shouldn't be a shock when I introduce another gifted artist to the public.

The subject of this piece is Loveland, Ohio’s Colton James. The young folk artist dropped a great new song in August titled On the Run. Run is a tale of jealousy, murder, and regret that James sings with anguished but heartfelt conviction. You can listen to it below.

James is currently performing at venues throughout Montgomery and Hamilton County. After hearing his latest single, I’d say the young man is a hot ticket. Check him out…wherever he plays.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.