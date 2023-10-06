Miami Valley Music Talent: Colton James

There’s a substantial concentration of Americana, folk, and country & western artists based in southern Ohio. What’s fascinating is that so many of them are good, really, really good. Our section of the state is a hotbed of real talent, so it shouldn't be a shock when I introduce another gifted artist to the public.

The subject of this piece is Loveland, Ohio’s Colton James. The young folk artist dropped a great new song in August titled On the Run. Run is a tale of jealousy, murder, and regret that James sings with anguished but heartfelt conviction. You can listen to it below.

James is currently performing at venues throughout Montgomery and Hamilton County. After hearing his latest single, I’d say the young man is a hot ticket. Check him out…wherever he plays.