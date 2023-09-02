New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Focused'

To best describe the music of and the band Station 432, I’m going to have to use their own description from their webpage:

“Welcome to Station 432, "We are your intergalactic positive party pushers!" Station 432 is a creative psychedelic cocktail of Funk, Punk, and Jam with a twist of Ska and a hint of electronic, poured over a specialty blend of ambient experimental rock. By combining their unique dynamic of soul touching melodies, savage fast paced riffing, and Funky hard hitting progressions, they aspire to create a more positive living experience through the healing of music.”

Got it? Good. I’d like to add the word special as a descriptor, because that’s what I think Station 432 is. I also think their latest single, Focused is special as well. Its message of staying focused through the noise of life and embracing the positive really resonates in these interesting times we all currently live in. You can groove to the song via the clip below.

Great music, good vibes, and real promise. The Station 432 experience in a nutshell.