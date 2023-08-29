New Edition, Run D.M.C. and Shannon rocked the house in Dayton in 1984

Actually, these acts rocked the hall, as in Memorial Hall. On March 10th, 1984, the iconic R&B/pop supergroup New Edition and equally iconic rap collective Run D.M.C. played a concert in Dayton. Singer Shannon also performed at the show.

There are no articles or accounts of this show that could be found. But, below is a setlist and a video of a Boston concert of New Edition’s in 1985 that gives you an approximation of the 1984 Dayton event (also below is a spiffy concert poster). If you attended this show in ‘84, give us a shout. I would’ve loved to have seen this concert.