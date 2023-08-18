What's Great in Dayton: August 18 - 24, 2023

Come Together Dayton: If you want to remember the song Come Together there’s a Rooftop Beatles Tribute Festival from the roof of The Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday and Saturday.

Shakespeare in South Park: Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night's Dream is on South Park Green Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm. Show is free but contributions to cover the costs are received with gratitude. Bring your blanket or lawn chair…and don’t worry if it rains; it will be inside.

Dayton Porchfest: On Saturday come out for free mini concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne's Hill. Explore the neighborhood at this unique annual festival celebrating the richness and diversity of the Dayton music scene. It starts at noon with performances through 7pm.

Balloon Glow: If you want to see some hot air balloons glowing on Saturday head over to the Huffman Prairie Flying Field. Go there around 6:30pm with the glow happening from dusk until 9:30pm. Rangers from the National Park will give guided tours to share the story of early flight at the prairie.

The Dayton African American Cultural Festival: The Dayton African American Cultural Festival is this weekend. Two full days of culture, food, and family fun with African drumming, gospel music, jazz, R&B, blues, hip hop, dance performances and more. Saturday noon to 8pm; Sunday noon to 6pm.

Live music at the Levitt: The Levitt Pavilion concerts are in full swing. This is in downtown Dayton across from the Dayton Convention Center. They have concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm. There is no cost and bring a folding chair or a blanket to be comfortable on the park.