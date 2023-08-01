5 essential summertime songs

Now that I’m 50, I tend to think back on my life. Achievements. Regrets. Things I love. Things I dislike. When reminiscing on the former, one topic that comes up is music, particularly music I grew up listening to.

One type of music I’ve always enjoyed are summertime songs: songs either made specifically for the season, or that were released during a summer. Below is my list for my favorite songs for/of my personal favorite season. Check ‘em out, and if you have your own favorite summer songs, feel free to contact me.

Summertime. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince:

I haven’t forgotten about The Slap. Doesn’t stop me from blasting my favorite summertime song of all time. I can’t think of one song that got the feel of the season like Summertime did. Anytime I hear “Drums please!” I smile and dance wherever I may be.

Summer Madness. Kool & The Gang:

The song that my first pick on this list sampled for its beat. Summer Madness is a classic song, especially in the Black community. It was a staple of Quiet Storm radio shows across the country in the 80s. Also, if you listen closely, you can hear the song being played in a scene from Rocky. This is one of the best commercial instrumental tracks ever made.

Yeah! Usher:

Yeah! Was officially released in January of 2004. But it was a massive hit with real legs, and rocked the country for the entire summer of ‘04 (It topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks). I was outside as the kids say these days, and Yeah! vaporized every party, BBQ and nightclub that summer. I haven’t really seen anything like it since.

Summer Breeze. Seals & Croft/The Isley Brothers:

Both versions of this 1970’s summer classic work well for me. Another tune that perfectly captures the vibe of a summer day/night (and also a relationship in the summer) . “Summer breeze makes me feel fine…blowin’ through the jasmine in my mind.” Perfect.

When Doves Cry. Prince:

This dropped in May 1984, and dominated the legendary Summer of 1984. The song’s content has nothing to do with summer at all. But, the song’s impact on pop culture in summer ‘84 makes this a classic of the season. Real Gen X’ers instantly think back to summer ‘84 when they hear Doves in someone’s car or dentist’s office.

