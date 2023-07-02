Airwaves- An out of this world 1983 WKEF Sunday Star Trek Festival

Even I, an avid culture nerd, didn't know about the local Dayton area WKEF (Channel 22) Sunday Star Trek Festivals. For a detailed explanation (for those of you like myself, who had no idea about this endeavor), you can read what was posted on the YouTube page Craig’s Daybook:

“Back in 1983, WKEF-TV, Channel 22 in Dayton, Ohio ran Star Trek marathons on Sunday afternoons. In fact, they may have been one of the first stations to run TV show marathons. But it wasn't just a series of shows. It was an event. They had a host and peppered the audience with trivia and props during commercial breaks. Hosting the program was longtime favorite local morning radio host Steve Kirk. Get it... Kirk. Whoever came up with these things at Channel 22 in the 1980's deserves a lot of credit for creativity. I used to watch the marathons when they aired and have fond memories of doing so.”

I know I would’ve been front and center for the entire day had I lived in Dayton in 1983 (your favorite writer didn’t move to the Miami Valley until late 1989). This reminds me, there should be a new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming this week.

Live long and Prosper.